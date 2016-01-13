Hotel heiress Nicky Hilton is pregnant with her first child with husband James Rothschild, People reports.
"They’ve just begun telling close friends and family. Nicky and James are over the moon!” a source shared. The magazine also reports that the parents-to-be were recently seen shopping at Pottery Barn Kids in Los Angeles.
The rising style star married longtime boyfriend James Rothschild in an opulent ceremony at Kensington Palace in London last July. The couple, who began dating in 2011, became engaged in summer 2014.
Last summer, Paris Hilton served as maid of honor at her sister's nuptials. She called her younger sister's relationship with the English banker "the ultimate match made in heaven," according to People.
"They're just perfect for each other. They're best friends," Paris told the magazine at the time. "They're so loyal and they're so in love. They're the ultimate couple. They're like a prince and princess."
