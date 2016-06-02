Paris Hilton just threw little sister Nicky Hilton Rothchild an elegant baby shower at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.
The Hilton heiress and former reality star hosted Nicky's second bash after the family gathered for another celebration in Bel-Air this past May (grandma-to-be Kathy Hilton posted pics of the event online). "Love [Nicky's] #Porthault cake & seeing all our New York friends together to celebrate the new baby," Paris wrote in an Instagram caption of the ornate dessert. The cake was inspired by French designer D. Porthault.
The shower's high-profile guest list included Hilton matriarch Kathy and Bethenny Frankel (of Real Housewives of New York City), who used to nanny for the sisters.
Last month, Paris broke the news that Nicky, 32, is expecting a girl. The baby is due in early July, according to People. This will be Hilton's first child with husband James Rothschild, a British banker. Paris, 35, expressed excitement at being an aunt. "Can't wait to meet this little girl!" she wrote on Instagram.
