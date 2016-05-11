Did Paris Just Reveal The Sex Of Nicky Hilton's Baby?

Paris Hilton is thrilled about becoming an aunt. Her little sister Nicky is expecting her first child with husband James Rothschild this summer. “I’m so excited for the baby,” Paris told Us Weekly at the FIT Gala in New York on Monday. While fashion designer Nicky, 32, hasn't spoken a word about the baby's sex, her sister Paris revealed the big news: It's a girl!
“She’s going to be such a beautiful little girl, and I can’t wait to meet her," said the proud 35-year-old. Obviously, she's enjoying shopping for the little one. "Now that I know it’s a girl, it’s getting easier to buy things for her. I love all the dresses I got her. So many beautiful dresses, little princess outfits. So I can’t wait to see her in them.”
But what is the reality star turned DJ looking forward to most? The whole "Auntie Paris" situation. “I’m just excited to meet her! And just do aunt things. I’ve never been an aunt so it’s something very new for me, and I love babies so I can’t wait just to see her."
Nicky tied the knot with Rothschild, a banker, in a lavish ceremony at Kensington Palace last summer. Reports of the fashion designer's pregnancy surfaced in January.
