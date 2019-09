Way back in the Internet hinterlands of the early 2000s, there was a woman named Paris Hilton. This may surprise you. She’s remained largely out of the spotlight since some high profile bad behavior made her more infamous than famous. Most people know her for two things. The first is unmentionable and the second is The Simple Life, a first-generation celebreality show she starred on alongside Nicole Richie.A new profile in Broadly emphasizes that while she may no longer be quite the household name she once was, she’s still very busy — and very successful. To wit: she has sold over $2 billion worth of perfume and operates 50 “Paris Hilton” stores in 40 countries.Her secret?"I learned that from a young age," Paris tells Broadly, "If my boyfriend got mad at me and I was a teenager, I'd [say in a baby voice], 'I'm sorry. I didn't mean to.' Then [boys would] just forgive you."