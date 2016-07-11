Much as a marble table or an intricate cup of latte art, minimalists love a sleek sneaker: Think Adidas' Stan Smiths, Common Projects' Achilles, or a reliable pair of Nike Air Force Ones. But there's a new brand of Instagram-worthy kicks that are sure to catch on among the "I only wear black, white, and gray" crowd, and it's called They New York.
Founded in — where else? — New York, the recently launched sneaker label pulls influence from the German Bauhaus movement, as well as elements of minimalist Japanese architecture, which you can clearly see in the simple design and geometric details of the shoes. And while these aren't your run-of-the-mill, under-$50 pairs (these luxury kicks ring in at just under $350), if you're someone who lives in a monochromatic world, we'd say they're definitely worth the investment.
Click on to browse the collection (our favorites are the ones with contrasting half-circles on the sides), and let us know in the comments below: Will you be swapping your beat-up sneaks for something fresher? We're leaning toward a resounding yes.
Founded in — where else? — New York, the recently launched sneaker label pulls influence from the German Bauhaus movement, as well as elements of minimalist Japanese architecture, which you can clearly see in the simple design and geometric details of the shoes. And while these aren't your run-of-the-mill, under-$50 pairs (these luxury kicks ring in at just under $350), if you're someone who lives in a monochromatic world, we'd say they're definitely worth the investment.
Click on to browse the collection (our favorites are the ones with contrasting half-circles on the sides), and let us know in the comments below: Will you be swapping your beat-up sneaks for something fresher? We're leaning toward a resounding yes.