Rihanna and Drake still haven't confirmed the status of their relationship, but there is something they're both 100% behind. They are mourning the loss of a very special fan, Megan Flores.
Flores, a longtime fan who had developed a close relationship with Drake, passed away from cancer on Saturday.
Flores met Drake in person in March. Their meeting was facilitated by Make-A-Wish, which posted a picture of the meeting to Twitter.
Megan is battling cancer and is no longer responding to treatment. She wished to meet her favorite singer, @Drake. pic.twitter.com/6lnxBqM097— Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) March 23, 2016
Drake later introduced Flores to Rihanna after an appearance in Miami. Rihanna shared a snap from that meeting on Instagram yesterday. "She's inspired me so much with her strength and her perspective on life!" Rihanna wrote in her caption. "Rest up baby girl!"
I had the pleasure of meeting an angel on earth! After my show in Miami, @champagnepapi introduced me to Megan! She's inspired me so much with her strength and her perspective on life! So fearless and kind! It's heavy news that I can't slide in your DMs anymore like I used to!! There was always a smile waiting for me there! You brightened any day! Rest up baby girl! We will miss you!!
Drake also shared his sadness at the loss on social media. He posted a picture of Flores in a flower crown with the caption, "Thank you for the moments and emotions we share I am blessed to have known you in this lifetime."
