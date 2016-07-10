Story from Pop Culture

Rihanna & Drake Mourn The Loss Of A Very Special Fan

Leigh Raper
Rihanna and Drake still haven't confirmed the status of their relationship, but there is something they're both 100% behind. They are mourning the loss of a very special fan, Megan Flores.

Flores, a longtime fan who had developed a close relationship with Drake, passed away from cancer on Saturday.

Flores met Drake in person in March. Their meeting was facilitated by Make-A-Wish, which posted a picture of the meeting to Twitter.

Drake later introduced Flores to Rihanna after an appearance in Miami. Rihanna shared a snap from that meeting on Instagram yesterday. "She's inspired me so much with her strength and her perspective on life!" Rihanna wrote in her caption. "Rest up baby girl!"
Drake also shared his sadness at the loss on social media. He posted a picture of Flores in a flower crown with the caption, "Thank you for the moments and emotions we share I am blessed to have known you in this lifetime."
