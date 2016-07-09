Kate Moss Has A Message For The Paparazzi

A cleverly provocative new T-shirt modeled by Kate Moss is taking on how male members of the paparazzi have pursued her over the years.
Created by fashion photographer Nick Knight, the T-shirt appears plain black to the naked eye, but it contains a terse message that's only visible under the flashing lights of paparazzi cameras.
Watch Kate Moss modeling the so-called "ANTI T-SHIRT," below.
Created by fashion photographer Nick Knight, the T-shirt appears plain black to the naked eye, but it contains a terse message that's only visible under the flashing lights of paparazzi cameras.
Watch Kate Moss modeling the so-called "ANTI T-SHIRT," below.
On his studio's website, Knight explains, "The idea for the shirt came from the sense of outrage I felt after seeing footage of a pack of male paparazzi pursuing, hounding, and terrorizing Kate Moss and her baby daughter at LAX airport in Los Angeles to the point where they reduced her to hiding under her suitcase as they relentlessly photographed her."
This disturbing footage is embedded on Knight's website to demonstrate his point. Though Moss gives no comment on the T-shirt, sticking to her usual "never complain, never explain" approach to publicity, Knight says that the ANTI-T-SHIRT says what was probably on her mind.
The ANTI T-SHIRT is available in both black and white on Knight's SHOWstudio website.
Advertisement