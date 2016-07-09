Kate Moss's New T-Shirt Has A Message For The Paparazzi

A cleverly provocative new T-shirt modelled by Kate Moss is inspired by the way male members of the paparazzi have pursued her over the years.
Created by fashion photographer Nick Knight, the T-shirt appears plain black to the naked eye, but actually contains a terse and empowering message which is only visible under the flashing lights of paparazzi cameras.
Watch Kate Moss modelling the so-called "ANTI T-SHIRT" below.
On his studio's website, Knight explains, "The idea for the shirt came from the sense of outrage I felt after seeing footage of a pack of male paparazzi pursuing, hounding and terrorising Kate Moss and her baby daughter at LAX airport in Los Angeles to the point where they reduced her to hiding under her suitcase as they relentlessly photographed her."
This disturbing footage is embedded on Knight's website to demonstrate his point. Though Moss gives no comment on the T-shirt, sticking to her usual "Never Complain, Never Explain," approach to publicity, Knight says that "the ANTI-T-SHIRT says loud and clear what was probably on her mind."
The ANTI T-SHIRT is available in both black and white on Knight's SHOWstudio website, priced at £65 per garment.
