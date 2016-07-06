How To Use Snapchat's Newest (& Best!) Feature Yet

Hold the phone: There's a brand new Snapchat feature and it's actually cooler than video emoji and face swaps combined. Memories, which will begin rolling out today, makes it way easier to save, find, and share your past snaps and stories.
You've already been able to save your snaps, originally by taking screenshots and then with the Save button, but Memories is the first tool that lets you view those images in-app as opposed to on your camera roll. Plus, for the first time ever, you can use Memories (i.e. past snaps) in new stories and snaps or combine your stories into one longer one. It's perfect for sharing vacation memories with friends and family.
You'll be able to access your Memories by swiping up from the camera screen. Within Memories, there's a password-protected area called My Eyes Only, where you can save those snaps that are best kept private. In other words, you won't have embarrassing moments when going through holiday photos with mom and dad.
Although Memories doesn't make individual snapchatters more discoverable, it does turn the app into a more Instagram-like experience. You'll be able to edit past snaps in your Memories, adding new text or a geofilter from the location you were visiting. Plus, you can now search those Memories with keywords such as beach or summer, to pull up relevant snaps that you want to use again.
Click through to see firsthand how to use Memories. And if your app update doesn't come right away, don't fret. Snapchat has cautioned that Memories will roll out slowly, and that you'll receive a message from Team Snapchat when it's ready for you to use.
