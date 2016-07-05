In the grand scheme of things, this decision to bring out the makers (as opposed to the muse of the moment), may not seem particularly extraordinary. But, as we saw in the documentary Dior and I (and if you haven't seen, you must do so immediately), it's the seamstresses in the atelier who bring the magic of couture to life, though they mostly stay behind the scenes throughout the whole process. So, it was refreshing to see Lagerfeld put these artists front and center (on the runway, no less) and really celebrate the craftsmanship that couture is all about.