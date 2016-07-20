Sweetie, darling, you're in for such a treat.
It's no secret that we have a soft spot for British TV shows, and Absolutely Fabulous — Ab Fab to die-hard fans — ranks among the cream of the crop. The BBC sitcom — starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as the Botoxed, Champagne-swilling, stupendously superficial Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone — made the '90s worth living when it began airing on Comedy Central. This was pre-Spice Girls, pre-Samantha Jones, pre-Kardashians, and we lapped up every last morsel.
Now the Lacroix-obsessed ladies are back with a standalone film. Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie opens July 22, with cameos from the likes of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Jourdan Dunn, and anyone else remotely involved with British fashion. And yes, Bubble and Saffy are also returning.
If those names mean nothing to you — shock! horror! — we've prepared a little primer offering insight into the Ab Fab world. A little binge-watch also wouldn't hurt, especially if you've got a steady supply of Veuve and undereye cucumber slices to keep you company.
