Brexit Happened On This Sinister Harry Potter Anniversary

Michael Hafford
J.K. Rowling wasn’t shy about commenting on the Brexit. She penned an emotional essay imploring Britain to remain in the EU. She referred to Voldemort in the essay, but even she probably didn’t see this bizarre parallel coming.

A tweeter with a seriously impressive memory noted that June 24, 1995 was the day Voldemort came back and murdered Cedric Diggory. June 24 was also the day that the Brexit passed. That’s quite something, isn’t it?

The similarities between Voldemort and Brexit agitator Nigel Farage seem pretty striking, even visually.


Of course, lots of tweeters drew direct parallels between the two.

Advertisement

When people are openly comparing you to the most iconic villain of early 21st century literature and film, and nobody bothers to correct them, that is not good. Farage hasn’t yet commented on the irony of the situation, but one presumes that he won’t be doing so any time soon.

Advertisement

More from Books & Art