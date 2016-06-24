J.K. Rowling wasn’t shy about commenting on the Brexit. She penned an emotional essay imploring Britain to remain in the EU. She referred to Voldemort in the essay, but even she probably didn’t see this bizarre parallel coming.
A tweeter with a seriously impressive memory noted that June 24, 1995 was the day Voldemort came back and murdered Cedric Diggory. June 24 was also the day that the Brexit passed. That’s quite something, isn’t it?
The similarities between Voldemort and Brexit agitator Nigel Farage seem pretty striking, even visually.
A tweeter with a seriously impressive memory noted that June 24, 1995 was the day Voldemort came back and murdered Cedric Diggory. June 24 was also the day that the Brexit passed. That’s quite something, isn’t it?
The similarities between Voldemort and Brexit agitator Nigel Farage seem pretty striking, even visually.
#leadersdebate Nigel Farage looks and acts like Voldemort. pic.twitter.com/OEA2VLKOV8— osmia avosetta (@ToSolveForX) April 2, 2015
Advertisement
I'd rather have Voldemort than Nigel Farage as prime minister— Just Topping (@topping13) June 24, 2016
When people are openly comparing you to the most iconic villain of early 21st century literature and film, and nobody bothers to correct them, that is not good. Farage hasn’t yet commented on the irony of the situation, but one presumes that he won’t be doing so any time soon.
Advertisement