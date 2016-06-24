18 years old. Backstage at some grand fashion show. In Europe. France? Italy? Can't remember. But what I DO remember is that even though I may look self-assured and confident, there was a lot of pain in my heart. There were roadblocks and people who wanted to halt my success, but the fire in my heart and support of my mother kept me going. If I could talk to my 18-year-old self, I'd tell her that she will grow up and be a voice for all models. For all women. That she will have a responsibility to speak up when she sees things going awry. When she sees women that are sisters having conflict, she must be bold. She must be unafraid. She must speak out. And she must do it today. And I will. Get ready.

A photo posted by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jun 22, 2016 at 10:58am PDT