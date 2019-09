For a bit more background on the various battles in what Banks has deemed a "war," let's start in April, when Rebecca Romijn seemingly took a jab at the likes of Jenner and Hadid by deeming them "social media stars," not real models. Romijn publicly reached out to both women, asking them not to "believe the clickbait." However, her alleged comments could've been the kindling that sparked one party reporter to ask the Stephanie Seymour soundbite-generating question in the first place. More recently, Hadid's mom, Yolanda, chimed in, too. (People StyleWatch has a comprehensive timeline .)Banks directly addresses the original and newer supermodels, encouraging a little "place yourself in another's shoes" action for both parties. "My mom always tells me to imagine things from someone else’s perspective," she explains. Banks underscores that all of them are, in fact, supermodels, and that the recent rift is caused by the older gen being unable to comprehend how making it as a model works in 2016 — specifically, how one attains (and holds on to) fame, and how the new value system placed on models operates. However, it'll likely be the same way for today's It Girls, when the even newer wave arrives: "Yesterday’s 'Trinity' is today’s '#Squad,'" Banks explains. "And what we all must remember is that we are stronger together than apart."She concludes by thanking the new generation for giving her hope that "supermodel-dom" is alive and well, and also asking models of all ages to band together. "The modeling industry is no longer an exclusive, unattainable club that few can access," Banks says, adding that this newfound "democracy" is worth celebrating. She certainly has a point: Over the past few seasons, we've seen fresh faces — and, arguably, more representation voices , and calls to action — in the modeling world, often thanks to social media. The industry still has quite a way to go in terms of diversity , but hopefully by coming together, as Banks suggests, the Seymours, Romijns, Jenners, and Hadids of the world can use their influence to affect positive change. Or, at the very least, just get along