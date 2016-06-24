Saint West Re-Emerges On Kim Kardashian's Snapchat

What with Brexit and SCOTUS blocking immigration reform, we thought you could use a little cheering up. Take it away, Saint West.
The infant son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a rare appearance on his mother's Snapchat account yesterday. You don't have to be drinking the Kimye Kool-Aid to find the kid absolutely adorable. And yes, as one commenter noted, he "even has natural strobing."
The 6-month-old baby looks ready to step onto a yacht for a P. Diddy White Party in his monochromatic ensemble. He must be saving his bomber jacket and gold chains for his next playdate.
Will the youngest West start getting more social media love like his big sister North? Gotta say, we kind of liked the elusive thing he had going. Now that even Rob's got a reality show coming, someone in that family's got to shun the spotlight.
