Malia Obama's Essential College Reading List

Remember those required summer reading lists we'd receive as teens? And the way all those titles served as a sneak peek into the curriculum for the following year? Some were good, some were bad, and some taught us valuable life lessons.
But what if we were to give you a carefully curated catalog of books that were guaranteed to make you wiser, wittier, and unabashedly woke?
Well, we did just that.
In honor of Malia Obama not only turning 18 on July 4, but also committing to Harvard in the fall of 2017 (gap year FTW), we made her a reading list for the ages, full of the books we can't get out of our heads from our own required reading days.
It's true that there's never a bad time to start a wonderful book, but there's never a better time than those formative pre-college days.
Malia's "Essential College Reading List" is eclectic, ranging from short stories to non-fiction to modern-day classics. But hey — this list isn't just for POTUS' eldest. It's for you, too, no matter your age. We're not expecting you to read them all, but now would be a good time to visit your local bookstore. Trust us.
