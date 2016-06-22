Report: Apple Is Shaking Up Its iPhone Redesign Cycle

It looks like Apple may not be releasing iPhones on quite the same schedule as it has historically.
While we'll still get a new iPhone this fall, the company may no longer release complete phone redesigns every two years, The Wall Street Journal reports. Practically, this means that we’ll be getting an iPhone 6S-type device at the regularly scheduled time, with a differently designed device set to launch in 2017. If you were itching to get a new-looking device later this year, you might end up being disappointed.
That next phone might have features like an edge-to-edge screen including a built-in fingerprint sensor, according to the WSJ.
The report follows rumors that have been seeping from the Asian supply chain responsible for manufacturing Apple's devices.
Rumored changes to the 2016 device include elimination of the headphone jack, which would require wireless earphones or earphones that connect to Apple’s proprietary Lightning charger. (This is where Apple's Beats acquisition really starts driving value.) A benefit of those changes to the phone would be a one millimeter reduction in the phone’s thickness. Is it worth it? Maybe. If eliminating the headphone jack means the next iPhone will be waterproof, like Samsung's Galaxy S7, we'll definitely be more excited about it.
And while a new iPhone design is typically a major selling point for Apple, there are plenty of other updates we can look forward to this fall. And the good news about that: You'll be able to enjoy those whether you upgrade your phone or not.
This post was edited June 22 at 10:30 AM.
