We've been through a lot with Pretty Little Liars . At this point, figuring out the answers to all of our unsolved questions is personal. We've committed six years of our lives to a TV show very loosely based off a series of too-wordy books with more unrealistic plot points then we'd care to list. We need to know why someone has tortured these young girls for so long. We need to know how something can feel feminist AF and totally misogynistic at the same time. We need to know how this town can be filled with so many murders, ghosts, and pedophiles — which all basically describes Game of Thrones as well, now that we think about it.