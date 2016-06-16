The hotly anticipated seventh season of Pretty Little Liars premieres next week. But we've already got some exciting details on what to expect from the women of Rosewood this year. Variety reports that show creator I. Marlene King joined cast members, including Lucy Hale and Troian Bellisario, at a Freeform panel at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Wednesday night — where King teased some tidbits about the next chapter of PLL.
“There will be a proposal in the summer and a wedding when we come back in the winter,” King revealed — and it's one of the Liars who's getting married. As usual, the season will be split in half — premiering in summer and returning in the winter. Another shocking detail? There will be a lot of death. “It will be the biggest body count we’ve ever had on a season of Pretty Little Liars," King said.
And while the network has not confirmed the news, based on comments from the series' stars, it sounds like season 7 will indeed be the show's last. "This is the end of PLL as we know it," King said. “The show is coming to a closure of sorts, and that’s all we can say for now. Everyone loves their characters and the world so we hope it continues in some way shape or form.” Sounds like there may be another spin-off in the works! Let's just hope it's better than the ill-fated Ravenswood.
Advertisement