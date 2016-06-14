Lucy Hale Birthday Pretty Little Liars

Lucy Hale knows how to celebrate. The Pretty Little Liars star turns 27 today, and she marked the occasion with equal parts exercise and sugar consumption. Hale posted several photos of her SoulCycle birthday festivities on Instagram. The revelers who joined her for cardio wore pun-y "Hales Angels" shirts as they posed in front of a happy birthday banner.
The actress captioned the photo, "So is pretty clear @internadam is the best bday elf ever. Thank you to these 4 amazing humans for helping to make this day so lovely ! Love you guys so much."
And what's the perfect follow-up to a hard workout? Birthday pancakes, obviously. Hale included a little PLL shout-out in the caption for a photo of her birthday treat, writing, "Oh. OKAY. Funfetti pancakes for me thanks A. I love you."
