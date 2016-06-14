Lucy Hale Birthday Pretty Little Liars

So is pretty clear @internadam is the best bday elf ever. Thank you to these 4 amazing humans for helping to make this day so lovely ! Love you guys so much @notoriousnev @spinvillain @maelunalove @soulcycle. 😇😇😈😇😇

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 14, 2016 at 8:08am PDT