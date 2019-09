This isn't the first time Hale has imagined how things might end up for the women of Rosewood. Back in January, she expressed her hope that the show wouldn't have a happy ending, telling E! , "I used to say, 'Oh I want the girls to end up happy and live an A-free life,' but I kind of want it to end really tragically. I want people to be really upset, like they've lost something when the show ends, because I know that my favorite shows have ended that way, so a tragic ending. I'll just leave it at that."The actress hasn't completely abandoned her idea of a bleak end. As she went on to explain on The Talk, "I say burn down Rosewood and walk away with two babies on each arm."