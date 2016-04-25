This weekend, Troian Bellisario left her bag — including her phone and her Coachella wristband — behind after a hike on the trails at Griffith Park. Lucky for her, a nice guy named Jack found it and immediately started trying to catch up with the Pretty Little Liars star via social media.
First, he texted some of her contacts, but no one responded. Then he started using her Instagram account, and that's where things started to get a little weird but also kind of awesome.
When he didn't hear back, he did what any one would do, right? He headed out to the desert for Coachella. When he got to Indio, he used Bellisario's wristband to get on stage at the Skrillex show. (Don't worry. He asked first. She texted telling him to have a blast, but just keep her Snapchat open so she could see him.)
Bellisario herself followed along with her 7 million followers as Jack had the best day of his life at the festival. Meanwhile, the star enjoyed her own Coachella party, but hers was a lot more chill.
Eventually it all worked out, and Jack returned the phone to its rightful owner. This was one case of a happy ending for a lost celebrity phone and hacked (borrowed?) social media accounts. If only every good samaritan received a Coachella adventure in return.
