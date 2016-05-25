When she's not playing a Rosewood teen on Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale is busy perfecting a brand new skill set: producing. In between PLL filming and movie shoots, the 26-year-old's latest project is "Waiting On Roxie," a glitzy four-minute short film the actress produced and stars in.
In the video, Hale rocks the blonde bob she wore temporarily in the spring. The star plays Roxie, a sinewy burlesque dancer with dark lips and glamorous lingerie. We watch as Roxie enters a shadowy, eerie theater before a performance and prepares for the night's show.
"We wanted it to feel sexy, moody, and edgy," Hale told Refinery29. "Very different from things I'm used to shooting."
Intercut between scenes of Hale backstage are a few sexy shots of her flirting with a blindfolded guy (very 50 Shades of Grey). The short film's original music — a piano composition from Anthony Kalabretta — makes the production drip with sexy suspense.
"Waiting on Roxie" was shot earlier this year in downtown Los Angeles. Hale teased late night fittings and her beauty look for the short film on Instagram during filming.
Directed by Chad Peter
Cinematography by Eric Branco
Featuring Makeup by Kelsey Deenihan
Hair Styling by Kristen Ess
Wardrobe Styling by Lo VonRumpf
Music by Anthony Kalabretta
Sound Mixing by Hall Cantrell
