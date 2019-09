When she's not playing a Rosewood teen on Pretty Little Liars, Lucy Hale is busy perfecting a brand new skill set: producing. In between PLL filming and movie shoots, the 26-year-old's latest project is "Waiting On Roxie," a glitzy four-minute short film the actress produced and stars in.In the video, Hale rocks the blonde bob she wore temporarily in the spring . The star plays Roxie, a sinewy burlesque dancer with dark lips and glamorous lingerie. We watch as Roxie enters a shadowy, eerie theater before a performance and prepares for the night's show.