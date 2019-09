Why Ellen DeGeneres Ruined Selfies Forever

So, if this selfie is filled with so much greatness, why did it ruin selfies forever? Up until this point, selfies were popular, yes — they had been growing in number and frequency since the Myspace mirror selfie days ( never forget ). "Selfie" had already been crowned the Oxford English Dictionary's Word of the Year in 2013 . But what this photo did was bring the selfie craze to a full-blown, mainstream level.This was peak selfie. Instead of a selfie being a pic one just took and posted on social media, it became something that we all talked about constantly. Are selfies acceptable? What makes a good selfie? Should you use a selfie stick? Is a group selfie called a groupie? (Answer: no, never.) Selfies became dangerous , as those with poor judgment tried to compete, however unintentionally, to capture the best, most epic selfies.We love Ellen DeGeneres, and we also love this famous selfie. But this photo took something innocent and pure, and turned it into one of the biggest social media publicity stunts of all time. And for that, it also lives in infamy.Happy National Selfie Day, and may DeGeneres' selfie forever rest in the diamond-lined graveyard of viral internet fame.