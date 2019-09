Instagram's Top #OOTDs Of The Past Year Might Surprise You

Beyond the all-important #OOTDs, Instagram’s reps shared some compelling stats on the platform's presence at fashion shows: 42 million people had 283 million interactions during the fall '16 shows (encompassing NYFW, LFW, MFW and PFW shows), compared to 25 million people having 140 million interactions just one season prior, during the spring '16 shows. There you have it: concrete stats to back up that feeling that nearly everyone in the front row (and every row behind it) is watching the catwalk action through their smartphone screens — and, of course, promptly Instagramming the best snaps.Other pivotal fashion moments for the app since its inception in 2010, according to Instagram reps, include: Prabal Gurung joining the app shortly after its 2010 launch (and way before many other designers), Diane von Furstenberg's pre-Oscars bathroom selfie circa 2013, and Alexander Wang's H&M campaign stealthily debuting on the platform — in the middle of the night , no less — in 2014, as well. Also of note: Tommy Hilfiger’s fall '16 InstaPit , where bloggers and other Instagram-famous folks got prime vantage points during the show and Misha Nonoo eschewing a physical showing in favor of a spring '16 InstaShow , shared exclusively on the social app. Fashion people have also utilized Instagram as a creative resource: Dries van Noten actually sourced an illustrator, @buttonfruit , to hand-paint their fall '16 invites The platform's role within the industry was further solidified (for the few in the biz that hadn't jumped on the bandwagon yet) thanks to its CFDA Media Award win last year; it was the first time the accolade wasn’t given to a particular person in media. Meanwhile, labels like Moschino and Stella McCartney have done “InstaShoots,” in which collections were specifically shot for and posted on the network; plus, there have been a slew of expressly Instagram-friendly runway feats over the past few years, like Opening Ceremony’s fall '14 collection featuring a chocolate wall and a Great Dane traipsing down the runway at Hood By Air’s spring '16 show . Fashion people (finally) making it onto the ‘gram recently include Tim Blanks and Suzy Menkes joining in 2015, and Donatella Versace and Alber Elbaz joining this year.But back to those all-important #OOTDs: What do you think about the top looks (and the particular celebs donning them)? Let us know in the comments below.