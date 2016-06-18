Chrissy Teigen Is Barely Keeping It Together On Splash Mountain

While we strongly believe that new moms should be able to do whatever the hell they want with their lives and bodies after birth without judgement, physics may take some convincing.



Poor Chrissy Teigen discovered that roller coasters and lactation don’t mix very well at Disneyland this weekend. Ever gracious, she was kind enough to share the photo of her riding what looks like Splash Mountain with all of us (as a warning?) on Instagram.

