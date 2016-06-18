Chrissy Teigen Is Barely Keeping It Together On Splash Mountain

While we strongly believe that new mums should be able to do whatever the hell they want with their lives and bodies after birth without judgement, physics may take some convincing.
Poor Chrissy Teigen discovered that roller coasters and lactation don’t mix very well at Disneyland this weekend. Ever gracious, she was kind enough to share the photo of her riding what looks like Splash Mountain with all of us (as a warning?) on Instagram.
Poor Chrissy Teigen discovered that roller coasters and lactation don’t mix very well at Disneyland this weekend. Ever gracious, she was kind enough to share the photo of her riding what looks like Splash Mountain with all of us (as a warning?) on Instagram.
Her beautifully emotive face did not fail us, though it looks like her nursing bra can't say the same. She’s got the same “woooo!” face as everyone else on her ride, but for a totally different reason as she clutches her chest. The caption on the Instagram reads simply, “MY MILK.”
The new mum has been breast-feeding 2-month-old baby Luna, who was born in April.
Chrissy, you have our sympathy, our vicarious giggles, and definitely our arms crossed over our own chests. But we’re kind of into this as a portrait of new motherhood, with all its various challenges. Maybe get it framed for the baby’s room?
Advertisement