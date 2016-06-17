This Harry Potter Pop-Up Is Worth The Trip To London

Years ago, when you were first reading the Harry Potter books, you may have wondered to yourself, How will they ever re-create this fantastic world in a movie? It seemed like an impossible feat to bring J.K. Rowling’s creation to life. Luckily, film designers Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima were up to the challenge. They didn’t let us loyal Potter fans down. Now the award-winning design team is opening a pop-up shop in London to show off some of the most incredible features from the Harry Potter films.
Located on Soho’s Greek Street, the four-story House of MinaLima will make visitors instantly feel as if they've actually apparated into a shop in Diagon Alley. Many fans have already made the pilgrimage and are sharing photos of their favorite iconic props — like The Quibbler, Chocolate Frog boxes, and the Marauder's Map — on Instagram.
Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes by @minalimadesign
You can visit House of MinaLima yourself now through February 2017. Entry is free, but you'll have to grab a portkey to London. (BuzzFeed)
