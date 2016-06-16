Amy Schumer is next month's Vogue cover star, and Lena Dunham is definitely feeling her front-page photo.
At least that's what we think she means by, "So much love for my lady in red (alt caption: shit bitch, I love those tits!)."
In the issue, Schumer talks to Vogue about everything from her relationship with furniture designer Ben Hanisch to her awkward adolescence. The issue also features an excerpt from her memoir discussing the one time she had a one-night stand, which she describes as "one of the best nights of my life."
The two actresses go way back. Schumer appeared in season two of Girls and Dunham described her as a "ride-or-die" friend at Elle's 22nd annual Women in Hollywood Awards.
In the same speech, she praised "Amy's bold sense of humor, her take-no-prisoners approach to topics that are so often considered taboo, the fact that she makes feminism funny, and makes being funny a feminist act."
Clearly, Dunham's a huge fan of her friend's work. They may be BFFs, but she's still fangirling along with the rest of us.
