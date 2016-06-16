Amy Schumer's comedy has often hinged on shocking people with her sexual exploits. At the same time, she's also revealed in interviews before that she's actually only had a single one-night stand in her life. Along with her first cover story in the latest issue of Vogue, an excerpt of her upcoming book, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, gives us the details of that one night. As you might expect, it's equal parts sexy, funny, and self-deprecating.
On the morning of the day in question, Schumer was on tour, flying from Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Tampa, Florida, and not in her finest form. "[I]f someone had put a dollar in my coffee cup, thinking I was homeless, I would have thought, Yep," she writes. And yet, when she finds herself sitting on the plane next to a strawberry-blond British soldier, she turns up the charm and exchanges emails with him. Her motivation was not just lust but also a need to boost her self-esteem after finding out an ex-boyfriend was gay.
"I have been in this kind of situation a couple other times where I could have had a one-night stand," she says. "Once or twice, my instincts told me no. It didn’t feel safe. But mostly I have decided against it just out of laziness. I will think of the practical things like, When can I leave so I can eat pasta?"
While she writes that that encounter was "one of the best nights of my life," these days, Schumer doesn't appear to need much ego-boosting from strangers anymore. In her feature, she talks about her current relationship with 29-year-old furniture designer Ben Hanisch. "We’re in love,” she says. “And we’re still in a total honeymoon phase. It’s a real relationship. Who knows what will happen, but we’re real good right now.”
It should be interesting to see how Schumer can turn that into comedy, too.
