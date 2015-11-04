Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Rose Byrne & Julia Louis-Dreyfus Give Us Squad Goals



So, here's a quick headcount. That's stylist Leesa Evans, Rose Byrne, Lena Dunham, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Amy Schumer. Dunham has her hand on Byrne's baby bump, everyone is looking happy and cozy, and we're riddled with FOMO.



Does entrance into this crew require an Emmy nomination? Is there an application we can fill out? Please tell us.



OPENER IMAGE: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.