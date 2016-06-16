Amy Schumer's comedy speaks to the struggles of singlehood, but she herself is currently in a relationship. Earlier this year, she started openly dating Ben Hanisch, a furniture designer based in Chicago.
“We’re in love,” she told Vogue for the July cover story. “And we’re still in total honeymoon phase. It’s a real relationship. Who knows what will happen, but we’re real good right now.”
Schumer sounds a lot like her Trainwreck character — highly practical but secretly romantic.
Her past also resembles that of her character in the film, who shares her name. "I lost all my self-esteem freshman year," she said of her time in college. "And then in my sophomore year, I probably had sex with six guys, and I was like, maybe I'm like Samantha in Sex and the City and I'll just keep this train movin' so that I don't get attached to anybody."
Just like in the movie, though, it looks like she's found a happy ending. Still, we love how realistic and honest she is about her love life (and pretty much everything).
“We’re in love,” she told Vogue for the July cover story. “And we’re still in total honeymoon phase. It’s a real relationship. Who knows what will happen, but we’re real good right now.”
Schumer sounds a lot like her Trainwreck character — highly practical but secretly romantic.
Her past also resembles that of her character in the film, who shares her name. "I lost all my self-esteem freshman year," she said of her time in college. "And then in my sophomore year, I probably had sex with six guys, and I was like, maybe I'm like Samantha in Sex and the City and I'll just keep this train movin' so that I don't get attached to anybody."
Just like in the movie, though, it looks like she's found a happy ending. Still, we love how realistic and honest she is about her love life (and pretty much everything).
Advertisement