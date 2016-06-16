Story from Pop Culture

Amy Schumer Talks About Her Love Life & She's A Lot Like Her Trainwreck Character

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
Amy Schumer's comedy speaks to the struggles of singlehood, but she herself is currently in a relationship. Earlier this year, she started openly dating Ben Hanisch, a furniture designer based in Chicago.

“We’re in love,” she told Vogue for the July cover story. “And we’re still in total honeymoon phase. It’s a real relationship. Who knows what will happen, but we’re real good right now.”

Schumer sounds a lot like her Trainwreck character — highly practical but secretly romantic.

Her past also resembles that of her character in the film, who shares her name. "I lost all my self-esteem freshman year," she said of her time in college. "And then in my sophomore year, I probably had sex with six guys, and I was like, maybe I'm like Samantha in Sex and the City and I'll just keep this train movin' so that I don't get attached to anybody."

Just like in the movie, though, it looks like she's found a happy ending. Still, we love how realistic and honest she is about her love life (and pretty much everything).

