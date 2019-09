ModCloth Heads To D.C. To Fight Photoshopping

Online retailer ModCloth has always been vocal about the topic of photoshopping in fashion. Back in 2014, it was the first (and, at the time, only) retailer to sign the Truth in Advertising pledge and promise not to alter any of the models on its site. Yesterday, Modcloth’s founder, Susan Gregg Koger, headed to D.C. to take that pledge a step or two further: The retailer hosted an event on Capitol Hill to raise awareness for the Truth in Advertising Act, which was reintroduced in February , joined by Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Rep. Lois Capps, and Rep. Theodore E. Deutch.The Act is asking the FTC to step in and regulate material image altering (a.k.a. any ad that’s changed peoples’ bodies — whether that's by elongating necks, whittling waists or disappearing wrinkles). “It’s really timely, and it’s a bigger global conversation right now,” Koger told Refinery29 before the event . “It’s my first time meeting anyone from Congress and I’m excited to show them that there are people in the fashion industry that think this is a good idea, too.”There’s another actionable step ModCloth customers (and, well, anyone who’s fed up with egregious photoshopping situations) can take — the retailer rolled out a new letter-writing campaign today as well. “We’re partnering with I Am That Girl and The Representation Project to start a letter-writing campaign to encourage our communities to get out and do something,” Koger said. “We’ve gotten a tremendous outpouring of feedback already.” The campaign already has nearly 3,000 supporters out of the 10,000 needed in total — you can join in by writing your own letter “Young women and men are often trying to live up to an unattainable and unhealthy ‘ideal body’ instead of a healthy body,” Rep. Ros-Lehtinen said in a statement. “All stakeholders should come together and find a solution that respects consumer health and wellbeing while permitting creativity and artistic expression.”