A great story is priceless. And in an age when Hollywood is reticent to make wholly original movies (see: the four dozen superhero movies released in the last decade), great books are as good as gold.
The number of literary adaptations we see on the big screen seems to get bigger every year. Why? For studios, they're a safer bet, with built-in audiences and plots ready to go. But perhaps more importantly, there's the fact that literary writers are some of the most imaginative storytellers there are — they're talented at fusing rich characters, intricate plots, and resonant themes into masterful page-turners. And with the right people behind and in front of the camera, a great novel can be become a fantastic film.
We've already seen a number of movies based on books hit the big screen this year, like Allegiant, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, The BFG, and Girl on the Train. In addition to our 2016 favorites, we're previewing film adaptations coming out in 2017 that we're most excited to see.
The Circle
Out April 28, 2017
Based On: The dystopian technology thriller by Dave Eggers
What It's About: A new employee at a powerful technology company loves her new job, until she starts uncovering the dark realities of her firm's omnipotent operating system.
Starring: Emma Watson, Tom Hanks, Karen Gillan, John Boyega
The Lost City of Z
Out April 21, 2017
Based On: The historical nonfiction book by David Grann
What It's About: An early-20th-century British explorer ventures into the Amazon to find a mythical civilization — and is never seen again.
Starring: Tom Holland, Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller
American Pastoral
Released October 2016
Based On: The novel by Philip Roth
What It's About: In postwar America, a succesful Jewish businessman from New Jersey sees his life and family threatened by his daughter's new political dalliances.
Starring: Dakota Fanning, Jennifer Connelly, Ewan McGregor, Uzo Aduba
