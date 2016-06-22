A great story is priceless. And in an age when Hollywood is reticent to make wholly original movies (see: the four dozen superhero movies released in the last decade), great books are as good as gold.
The number of literary adaptations we see on the big screen seems to get bigger every year. Why? For studios, they're a safer bet, with built-in audiences and plots ready to go. But more importantly, there's the fact that literary writers are some of the most imaginative storytellers there are — they're talented at fusing rich characters, intricate plots, and resonant themes into masterful page-turners. And with the right people behind and in front of the camera, those novels can be turned into fantastic films.
We've already seen a number of movies based on books hit the big screen this year, like Allegiant and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. But there are nearly 20 more titles to get excited about in 2016. From Paula Hawkin's mystery thriller Girl on the Train starring Emily Blunt, to Sam Munson's The November Criminals starring Ansel Elgort and Chloë Grace Moretz, here are 25 of 2016's most highly anticipated book-to-movie adaptations.
