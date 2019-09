When it comes to beach reads, my reading preferences — gigantic, epic, heavy novels — are often at odds with the reality of my surroundings. Namely, even if I want to read a book that begins with a family tree and follows 23 characters' intertwining lives, I don't particularly want to lug a lofty hardcover book to the beach. Practically speaking, it's better to have a slim book I can slip in among the towel and sunglasses I tote along on a beach day.