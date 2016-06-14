Kristen Bell Doesn't Think Men & Women Are Equal — But Not In The Way You Think

The 35-year-old is careful to make an important caveat here — that women are not all one and the same. "Please don’t mistake this as me saying every woman fits into a certain box or that every female experience is shared," she writes. "I am, however, saying that every woman brings something to the table that only she can. This ever-long journey toward equality demands that we, as females, actually embrace our inequalities and value them as superpowers." Yep, we'd say she has her superhero bona fides.