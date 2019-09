Kristen Bell Doesn't Think Men & Women Are Equal — But Not In The Way You Think

Bell opens with a bold statement that could ruffle some feathers. "There are many people in this great world who think women are not equal to men," she writes. "And, I realize this may be a flammable opinion, but I would have to agree. There are differences — inherent and unwavering differences." Bell argues that while the qualities that set women and men apart have been seen as a disadvantage to females through human history, there's no reason it ought to be so. "My question is, who decided these differences were weak?" the actress asks. "Why is being 'girly' a negative adjective?" That's a good damn question.