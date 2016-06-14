Khloé Kardashian Gets Very Honest About Being Body-Shamed By Stylists

Khloé Kardashian has the most frank, DGAF attitude out of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, and that's saying a lot, since they've all shared their lives on reality TV and perpetually remained in the public eye. So it's not all that surprising for Khloé to get really frank about something (anything, really). But the reality star had some very choice words about the fashion industry's twisted relationship with thinness and body image in a new interview on Harper's Bazaar's site.
Kardashian was blunt about how her weight loss seems to have lead to a markedly warmer reception from the fashion crowd: “I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I’ve lost weight. Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing [before]," she told the publication.
She also theorizes that she played second fiddle to her sisters in the past because of weight or body shape: "There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size," she said.
Throughout the interview, Khloé tosses shade at unprofessional fashion folk she's encountered in the past, though she praises the Kardashian brood's go-to stylist, Monica Rose, for being the exception. "Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special," she said. "She never told me, 'Oh, they don't have that in your size.'"
Kardashian was blunt about how her weight loss seems to have lead to a markedly warmer reception from the fashion crowd: “I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I’ve lost weight. Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing [before]," she told the publication.
She also theorizes that she played second fiddle to her sisters in the past because of weight or body shape: "There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size," she said.
Throughout the interview, Khloé tosses shade at unprofessional fashion folk she's encountered in the past, though she praises the Kardashian brood's go-to stylist, Monica Rose, for being the exception. "Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special," she said. "She never told me, 'Oh, they don't have that in your size.'"
Advertisement
And now that some of the stylists who mistreated Khloé in the past are trying to work with her post-weight loss, Khloé isn't having it. “I’m just like, ‘Fuck you. I’m not going to reward your bad behavior,'" she said.
Besides body-shaming on set, Khloé also takes the Bazaar opportunity to bemoan the absurd lack of options for red carpet dresses for those beyond a size 2 or 4. A number of celebs have been refreshingly upfront about that recently, from Bryce Dallas Howard to Melissa McCarthy to Amy Schumer. Kudos to the most unfiltered Kardashian of all for using her bluntness to add to the conversation about the complicated relationship with fashion for non-sample-sized people.
Besides body-shaming on set, Khloé also takes the Bazaar opportunity to bemoan the absurd lack of options for red carpet dresses for those beyond a size 2 or 4. A number of celebs have been refreshingly upfront about that recently, from Bryce Dallas Howard to Melissa McCarthy to Amy Schumer. Kudos to the most unfiltered Kardashian of all for using her bluntness to add to the conversation about the complicated relationship with fashion for non-sample-sized people.
Advertisement