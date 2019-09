Khloé Kardashian Gets Very Honest About Being Body-Shamed By Stylists

Khloé Kardashian has the most frank, DGAF attitude out of the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, and that's saying a lot, since they've all shared their lives on reality TV and perpetually remained in the public eye. So it's not all that surprising for Khloé to get really frank about something (anything, really). But the reality star had some very choice words about the fashion industry's twisted relationship with thinness and body image in a new interview on Harper's Bazaar's site.Kardashian was blunt about how her weight loss seems to have lead to a markedly warmer reception from the fashion crowd: “I definitely think the fashion industry, and people in general, look at me more now that I’ve lost weight. Even on shoots, I would never have options for clothing [before]," she told the publication.She also theorizes that she played second fiddle to her sisters in the past because of weight or body shape: "There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too much work for [stylists] or they had nothing in my size," she said.Throughout the interview, Khloé tosses shade at unprofessional fashion folk she's encountered in the past, though she praises the Kardashian brood's go-to stylist, Monica Rose, for being the exception. "Monica would always come with racks of clothes and make me feel special," she said. "She never told me, 'Oh, they don't have that in your size.'"