This Is How Juicy's Founders Redesigned The Tracksuit For 2016

The palette is also a huge contrast point: Pam & Gela’s polished sweats come primarily in neutral hues, with lots of black, while Juicy’s color scheme “was formulaic, and it was about many, many shades of the same thing, and that just feels wrong now,” Nash-Taylor said. Another major difference: Pam & Gela hoodies don’t have a signature zipper pull of any sort. “It felt chicer to not do anything heavily branded with Pam & Gela; when we came up with the ‘J’ pull, we wanted to put it on everything — that’s how we work, we’re very whimsical.” But an instantly identifiable hardware detail isn’t entirely out of the question. “It doesn’t mean that in a day or two we won’t think of something that we want to put on everything; we reserve the right to change our minds!” The pants probably feel different, too: “The fabric is nicer now,” she said.



As for fit, the Gela skinny flare is a favorite of the designers: “Both of us are obsessed with flares, and always have been,” Nash-Taylor said, and their version involves double seams in the back, a “really cool design detail that accentuates the flare in just the right way,” and a tight fit through the thighs, all the way to the knees. “But they aren’t for everybody — some girls would never be caught dead in flares,” Nash-Taylor explained, so the brand makes a few other styles, like a “fitted, pajama-bottom like pant” in cropped and full lengths, plus a bootcut that’s the most similar to the Juicy sweats of yesteryear. (New velour styles in the fall '16 collection, including those pictured here, hit stores next month.)

