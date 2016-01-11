A TV Show About Juicy Couture's Inception Is Coming

You’ll soon be able to re-live — or get acquainted with — the intriguing story behind Juicy Couture’s inception. Soon, there will be a TV adaptation of The Glitter Plan, the memoir penned by the brand’s founders, Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, according to WWD. It’ll be an hour-long show, which will air on Freeform (that would be the network formerly known as ABC Family).
If you don’t know anything about the label beyond those terry and velour tracksuits that ruled — or ruined — the early aughts: The duo launched the brand with just $200, in Skaist-Levy’s apartment. They were also stealth trailblazers in the whole practice of gifting clothes to celebs in pursuit of major brand buzz. The fancy-sweats-slinging brand has had quite a rocky decade or so; Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor sold it to Liz Claiborne in 2003, and the deal proved fruitful for a couple years before things soured — the duo parted ways with Liz Claiborne, not amicably, in 2010.
The show is being crafted by a pair of Gossip Girl producers (Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, who run Fake Empire Productions) along with Mila Kunis’ production company, Orchard Farms Productions. Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor would love to be played by Jennifer Lawrence and Rooney Mara, respectively, according to WWD, although there’s no word yet on who will actually star in the series.
As for the show’s target audience, it’s “every girl who has dreamed of creating a fashion empire with their best friend,” Skaist-Levy told WWD. Juicy fangirls who “proudly loved” the brand are also expected to tune in, as well as those who graduated from tracksuits to the duo’s newer, slightly more mature (but still sweats-filled) label, Pam and Gela.
Stay tuned for the show’s premiere date. If you’ve been holding on to those J-zipper-festooned hoodies, here’s the perfect opportunity to dig them out on a weekly basis. (In the privacy of your own home, of course.)
