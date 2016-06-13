The Tonys Just Closed Awards Season In (Serious) Style

Being the big finale of awards season requires pulling out all the stops. That's why they leave it to the pros: the people who dedicate their lives to performance art, musical theater, and giving the audience exactly what they want in a live show. And on Sunday evening, the 2016 Tony Awards delivered just that: a spectacle with substance, from the red carpet to the final musical number.
The night honored the cult-like success of Hamilton and paid tribute to the victims of the recent tragedy in Orlando. It proved that Broadway, in all its lights, camera, action glory, is so much bigger than its 42nd Street stage. Partly, it's bigger because of the fashion. In an industry so dominated by music and dance, the clothing plays almost as central a role as choreography. And for the people who spend their days in costume (be it historical, fantastical, or just down-right sequined), having the opportunity to wear the gown of your dreams is one that's not to be missed.
Click through to see the looks that summed up what the Tonys are all about: D-R-A-M-A.
The night honored the cult-like success of Hamilton and paid tribute to the victims of the recent tragedy in Orlando. It proved that Broadway, in all its lights, camera, action glory, is so much bigger than its 42nd Street stage. Partly, it's bigger because of the fashion. In an industry so dominated by music and dance, the clothing plays almost as central a role as choreography. And for the people who spend their days in costume (be it historical, fantastical, or just down-right sequined), having the opportunity to wear the gown of your dreams is one that's not to be missed.
Click through to see the looks that summed up what the Tonys are all about: D-R-A-M-A.