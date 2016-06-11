Breaking up is hard to do. That's especially true for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.
The pair’s rumored split caused quite the ruckus on Twitter, but never seemed destined to last. After all, Gigi was still calling Zayn her boyfriend a few days later. And of course, her Snapchat only confused matters.
But still, if all of Twitter believes something, it must be true, right?
Wrong. Maybe. Take a look at this video taken Friday as the allegedly broken up Zigi walk out of Hadid’s New York apartment building.
Yeah, that’s not exactly ex behavior. Let’s take another look at some still photographic evidence for further proof.
If you zoom and enhance, you can see that the pair are holding hands. So we suppose rumors of their demise were greatly exaggerated.
We have to say, we take heart from this. We’d hate for her Guys’ Choice “Good Girlfriend” award to be revealed as a sham.
