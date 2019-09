Breaking up is hard to do. That's especially true for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.The pair’s rumored split caused quite the ruckus on Twitter , but never seemed destined to last. After all, Gigi was still calling Zayn her boyfriend a few days later. And of course, her Snapchat only confused matters.But still, if all of Twitter believes something, it must be true, right?Wrong. Maybe. Take a look at this video taken Friday as the allegedly broken up Zigi walk out of Hadid’s New York apartment building.