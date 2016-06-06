Gigi Hadid Is Still Calling Zayn Her Boyfriend

Last week's celebrity valentine massacre may not have been as brutal as previously thought. We're starting to think that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might actually still be together.
Hadid herself seemed to confirm her still-intact relationship status. The supermodel was interviewed by Elle.com at a Maybelline New York event over the weekend. When asked how she liked to spend her free time, she rattled off a list of activities, including, "hanging out with my boyfriend." Aha!
Hadid also spoke about the importance of love in her life, echoing a sentiment shared on Snapchat last week.
"My biggest fear is the people I love not knowing how much I love them," she said. "I just want to remind people all the time."
That same event saw Hadid lip-syncing to "Pillowtalk." Should we chalk it up as another reminder?
Hadid herself seemed to confirm her still-intact relationship status. The supermodel was interviewed by Elle.com at a Maybelline New York event over the weekend. When asked how she liked to spend her free time, she rattled off a list of activities, including, "hanging out with my boyfriend." Aha!
Hadid also spoke about the importance of love in her life, echoing a sentiment shared on Snapchat last week.
"My biggest fear is the people I love not knowing how much I love them," she said. "I just want to remind people all the time."
That same event saw Hadid lip-syncing to "Pillowtalk." Should we chalk it up as another reminder?
Advertisement