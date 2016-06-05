Gigi Hadid accepted the honor of being "Our New Girlfriend" at the Spike TV Guys' Choice Awards on Saturday night, which could have been super awkward for anyone who's just split from her equally famous boyfriend. She came close to sharing that awkwardness her with the audience.
"I thought I was gonna come and wing [my speech] and be good," she said at the show, which airs on June 9, according to Us Weekly. "But then, I woke up early this morning and thought, Gigi, there is no way you’re going to be calm or cool in front of Kobe ever in your life. So, I called a friend and I said, ‘What do I say that is funny?’ [And she said], 'Try and think of something you did mean to a crush in middle school or try and make a joke about that.’ But I was like, ‘I have always been a good girlfriend, even when in middle school, when I have had crushes I have always been kind of nice.’ "
Is that statement just related to her friend's suggestion or is it actually about Zayn Malik?
Since news of their breakup hit earlier this week, Hadid has been sending mixed messages. She posted to Snapchat on Thursday, literally showing a heart on a sleeve with the caption, "I know it's obvious, but I love you." Then, as she was attending a Maybelline party in Los Angeles, the brand posted a Snapchat of her lip-syncing to Malik's "PillowTalk." Maybe she's as good an ex-girlfriend as she is a girlfriend.
Join the #MNYBeautyBash hosted by our very own, @GiGiHadid on snapchat. 💕 https://t.co/HRSSy9W6mR pic.twitter.com/ghG4WT1d5N— Maybelline New York (@Maybelline) June 4, 2016
