The 5 Types Of Bags Everyone Should Own This Summer

Less is more when we're talking about getting dressed in the summer months. Now's the time to leave the jackets at home — and to rethink any superfluous T-shirt layers or stuffy, itchy fabrics. But a bag is one piece you can't really opt out of as the seasons change. Whether it's a breezy 73 degrees or a brain-melting 98, you need a tote that can carry all of your summer-survival essentials (and maybe even complete your lewk in the process).
This season, there are a few standout silhouettes that should be on hand for all that summer has in store. With a trusty weekender, a compliment-getting basket bag, and a go-to crossbody for concerts and nights out, you can enjoy all the warm-weather festivities on your radar without having to worry about being weighed down. Click on for our new handbag picks — we're pretty sure "Summer Lovin'" was actually talking about the 25 pieces ahead.