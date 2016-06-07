The 5 Types Of Bags Everyone Should Own This Summer

Alyssa Coscarelli
Less is more when we're talking about getting dressed in the summer months. Now's the time to leave the jackets at home — and to rethink any superfluous T-shirt layers or stuffy, itchy fabrics. But a bag is one piece you can't really opt out of as the seasons change. Whether it's a breezy 73 degrees or a brain-melting 98, you need a tote that can carry all of your summer-survival essentials (and maybe even complete your lewk in the process).

This season, there are a few standout silhouettes that should be on hand for all that summer has in store. With a trusty weekender, a compliment-getting basket bag, and a go-to crossbody for concerts and nights out, you can enjoy all the warm-weather festivities on your radar without having to worry about being weighed down. Click on for our new handbag picks — we're pretty sure "Summer Lovin'" was actually talking about the 25 pieces ahead.

