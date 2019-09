Opening Ceremony Brings The Polo Back (& Makes It Cool) With This Collab

We're always looking for the next iteration of athleisure, especially when its got a less off-duty, more polished vibe. We've got the three-part uniform down, and even managed to sneak the aesthetic into our accessories . We've also exhausted all the possible ways to wear leggings every single day . However, there's one particular silhouette that's been waiting for its fashion comeback moment for quite some time now — and it just got a huge vote of confidence (and, perhaps, the coolness quotient it's been missing) from Opening Ceremony.Today, the NYC-based retailer announced a pair-up with Lacoste on a summer collection that's inspired by the French brand's tennis heritage, and the polo is basically front and center. We've seen the trend crop up once again with the fashion set's endorsement — a response to the rise of athletic-as-day-wear and seemingly unquenchable thirst for a good sartorial throwback. Being the cool kids that they are, however, Opening Ceremony didn't simply release the same-old buttoned-up top seen at your local country club. For one of the capsule's styles, the brand reimagined the traditional silhouette, introduced by René Lacoste in the early 20th century. OC's interpretation features a contemporary neckline that combines two very on-trend details: the mock neck, and the zipper.