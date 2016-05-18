Though it may feel like we've hit peak athleisure, it's starting to seem like fitness-wear-as-ready-to-wear is less a fad and more a way of life. So how does a new brand (say, one that only launched in March) stand out? By joining forces with a cult-favorite accessories line to make its Fashion Week debut a splash.
Sydney-based performance line P.E. Nation (founded just three months ago by designers Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning) has teamed up with Poppy Lissiman on a collection of three limited edition clutches that continue to blur the line between what's considered sportswear and what's considered daywear. Featuring Lissiman's signature graphics, shapes, loud hues, and cheeky catchphrases, the athletic-themed offering digs into unchartered (but equally cool) territory, proving once again how fashion and fitness go hand-in-hand.
“We are so excited to collaborate with someone like Poppy, who shares our passion for individuality, confidence, and understands that the modern woman lives her life on the go,” Edwards said of the collaboration in a statement. “P.E Nation is designed to take our women from day to night simply by adding a layer or accessorizing. These bright, bold, clutches are the perfect way to elevate an everyday look.”
Before you find yourself asking how exactly gymwear statement clutches make sense, take a look at the pieces ahead and consider just how good they'd look with both your go-to black leggings and a pair of boyfriend jeans. See what we mean?
