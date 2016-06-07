Day-To-Night Staples That Might Just Make You Ditch Leggings For Good

If you ask them, plenty of people would admit that they'd wear leggings every day if they could get away with it (unfortunately, jobs and other adult things tend to prevent us from living that dream). But one brand is trying to bring beauty into the everyday, by making you actually want to get dressed in the morning. Meet Cinq À Sept, meaning, "the time between late afternoon and early evening [when] anything is possible," according to the brand's website.
"We really wanted to create clothes that would be suitable for the occasions of your life," designer Jane Siskin, who's been in the business since the age of 19 and even helped Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launch their brand, Elizabeth & James, tells Refinery29. "And, we think that every moment is an occasion, so, yes, we know people are always wearing leggings and always will be, but we also want to give you a cool pair of pants that are a comfortable alternative. Those pieces that feel elevated but cool, and pretty. The goal is really to bring chic and pretty to everyday life."
And the label delivers. Debuting for pre-fall 2016, Cinq À Sept offers the kind of cool-girl separates that are intended to take you from day to night in style — think sheer blouses, unique twists on black trousers, maxi-dresses, and midi-skirts you can actually see yourself wearing both to work and to whatever your evening may have in store. The collection strikes a balance between dressed-up and effortless, so while it doesn't come nearly as cheap as your usual fast fashion, you won't regret investing in a few quality pieces you know you can reach for all year round.
Click on to shop the pieces we're loving — and maybe leave the loungewear at home one day in exchange for one of the polished looks ahead.
