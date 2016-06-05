Justin Bieber & Drake Are Going For Song Of The Summer With Their New Track

Move over, Rihanna. Drake's found a new collaborator from his homeland.
The rapper appeared on Beats 1's OVO Sound Radio yesterday to share a new remix of his track, "One Dance." The evil genius behind the makeover is none other than fellow Canadian Justin Bieber, who gives the tune a poppier twist. Guess we know what Justin Trudeau will be rocking out to tonight.
You can listen to the remix, here.
Drake also revealed that he's collaborated with Gucci Mane following the rapper's release from prison. Have a listen to "Back On Road."
Those who prefer their Drake straight, no chaser, are also in luck. He goes solo on "4PM In Calabasas," throwing in shoutouts to Tupac, Leonard DiCaprio, and, randomly, Chris Farley. Can't say we don't love it.
