Justin Bieber Is Now An Illustrator

The picture to the right is not a photo I drew this perfect masterpiece in only 7 minutes I know it looks like I must have spent days even months but know this beautiful art piece only took minutes. The strokes that I used while drawing this were tough but nothing amazing comes easy.. This piece will go for 2 mil at least

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 1, 2016 at 8:39am PDT