Justin Bieber has been riding "Sorry" for most of 2016 at this point. (Seriously, how many award shows has he sung that track at since January?) But no matter how many times it gets trotted out, this song seems to get the same reaction from groups of girls in the audience.
The "Love Yourself" singer hopped onstage to do a quick medley during Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards. And of course, the apologetic anthem arrived pretty quickly. Cue to: ladies looking like they might literally faint. Or maybe it's more that they looked lovelorn? Who knows. But there was definitely something going on there.
Suffice to say: That Biebs — he's definitely still got it.
